BJP trying to rewrite history: Anand Sharma

Solan, February 22
Former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma today said that the BJP was trying to rewrite history, which could only be created and not re-written.
Sharma, on the first day of his tour of the state, said at Baddi that the writing was on the wall that the BJP was on its way out. “The power-hungry BJP is merely indulging in rhetoric to befool people but they should remember that power doesn’t stay for ever. Those enjoying it today will be in the opposition tomorrow”.
Sharma, who addressed two public meetings at Baddi and Nalagarh, said, “The Congress is the voice of the people as well as the nation that can’t be muzzled”.
He added, “I m a party worker and Himachal is my birthplace as well as my karambhumi. I’ve been visiting Himachal and will continue to do so”.
The Rajya Sabha MP said that the people of the state had given a befitting reply to the BJP in the four byelections last year. The forthcoming Assembly elections would end its rule and the Congress would return to power.
He slammed the Central Government over the issue of unemployment and said its promise of providing two crore jobs every year had proved to be hollow. “The price rise and unemployment have become a cause for concern for people. The rising prices of various items such as LPG cylinder, food products, seeds, fertilizer, diesel, petrol etc., have unnerved common people,” he said.
Sharma claimed that the BJP governments at the Centre and in Himachal were on their way out. “The BJP governments launch schemes with much fanfare but people do not reap their benefits,” he added.
Central, state govts on their way out, says MP
