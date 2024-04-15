BJP vows to take care of all sections: Kangana in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 14

Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary seat, today said that Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time while Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur would take over as the Chief Minister of the state again.

She was addressing a sammelan of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha organised on the birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar at Balichowki in the Seraj constituency of Jai Ram Thakur.

Kangana was given a warm welcome on reaching Balichowki. A road show was organised and Jai Ram Thakur and Kangana reached the meeting venue in an open jeep. On the way, people greeted both of them by showering flowers.

Kangana said that Sukhvnder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government had ruined the state. “Now this government needs to be removed,” she added. She asked the people attending the meeting to take a pledge that by voting in favour of the BJP, they would contribute to bringing Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre and Jai Ram Thakur’s government in the state.

Kangana said that the BJP had taken care of every section of society and providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to all elderly people above 70 years of age was an exemplary initiative in itself.

She said that the Congress had always used great men as vote bank but the BJP had always respected these great men from heart. Even today, the Congress was using Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar to garner votes, she alleged.

