BJP wants Dehra RO shifted, writes to EC

Shimla, June 19

The BJP today alleged that the Returning Officer (RO) for the Dehra Assembly byelection was acting under undue pressure as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur was the Congress candidate from the constituency. It filed a complaint with the Election Commissions of India (ECI) demanding the transfer of the RO to ensure free and fair byelections.

The BJP said, “Our concern stems from credible information suggesting that the current RO is acting under undue influence as the Chief Minister’s wife is contesting the upcoming Dehra byelection. The role of the RO is vital in ensuring fairness and impartiality in the electoral process. It is essential that the RO operates independently and without any external pressure or influence that can compromise his neutrality.” It added, “Given the sensitivity and importance of the upcoming byelections, we believe that the RO needs to be changed to uphold the integrity of the electoral process in the Dehra Assembly constituency.”

The BJP said that the new RO should be selected based on his integrity, impartiality and ability to carry out his duties in accordance with the law. “Ensure that all necessary measures are taken to prevent any undue influence or interference in the electoral process in the Dehra constituency,” the complaint read.

