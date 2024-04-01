BJP will form govt after bypoll results: Thakur

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 31

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has said that the BJP would form government in the state after the declaration of the results of the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly byelections on June 4.

Former MLA laments joining BJP Former MLA Lakhwinder Rana, who had joined the BJP days before the 2022 Assembly elections, did not attend the welcome ceremony along with his supporters. He said, “It was a mistake to join the BJP where one doesn't know who will be thrust upon loyal party workers the next day. Had I remained in the Congress, I would have become a minister after winning the Assembly poll.”

He said the Congress government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu neither has majority nor public trust. “After coming to power, the Congress started ignoring the interests of people.It is a government of friends,” he added. He addressed a rally organised at Nalagarh to welcome KL Thakur, an independent MLA who had joined the BJP and tendered his resignation.

Jai Ram accompanied by KL Thakur, who returned to his constituency after a month, said people had gathered in KL Thakur’s support and against the “failed” government in the state. He added that after coming to power, the Chief Minister took a series of anti-people decisions one after the other. Sukhu first took away jobs of thousands of youth by closing down thousands of institutions.

“The Chief Minister insulted elected representatives and gave prominence to his friends. The MLAs were made to wait to meet him while his friends made plans to run the government. The Chief Minister did not even give time to the MLAs,” he alleged.

Jai Ram alleged, “The Chief Minister is indulging in politics of vengeance in the state. We also ran a government for five years and put an end to politics of vengeance. The Chief Minister got cases filed against his own colleague for fighting for their honour. Their shops, houses and business establishments are being targeted. The families and relatives of the MLAs are also being harassed.”

He said that the Chief Minister was using the power at his disposal to suppress the voice of the fellow MLAs rather than doing public good. “The state has not seen such an unprecedented situation before. Security was taken away from the MLAs for voting against the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha poll, which shows the sorry state of affairs,” he added.

Jai Ram said that all nine MLAs, including KL Thakur (Nalagarh), had decided to serve society and the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who does politics of development.

KL Thakur, while addressing the gathering, said development works had been halted under the Congress rule. “Local issues raised with the Chief Minister were not addressed and only a Rs 1 lakh budget has been set aside for the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial cluster against Rs 100 crore received during the previous BJP government’s tenure,” he added.

