BJP will form govt for 2nd time: Harsh Mahajan

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 12

Former Congress leader Harsh Mahajan today said that the BJP would again form government in Himachal Pradesh. He had joined the BJP recently,

Mahajan, while addressing mediapersons in his hometown Chamba, said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had given a honest government.

He said that the people would once again elect the BJP government with a huge majority. He was accompanied by local BJP MLA Pawan Nayyar.

He said, “The Congress is a directionless and leaderless party and that is why prominent leaders are quitting the party.”

