BJP will form govt if it wins 3 bypoll: Kajal

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 24

The state vice president of BJP and MLA from Kangra, Pawan Kajal yesterday said the BJP would form government in the state in case it wins all the three byelections scheduled July 10.

He said the Congress government has lost the mandate of people. The development had come to standstill during the 18-month-rule of the present Congress government.

