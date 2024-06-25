BJP will form govt if it wins 3 bypoll: Kajal

Dharamsala, June 24
The state vice president of BJP and MLA from Kangra, Pawan Kajal yesterday said the BJP would form government in the state in case it wins all the three byelections scheduled July 10.
He said the Congress government has lost the mandate of people. The development had come to standstill during the 18-month-rule of the present Congress government.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition
Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...
NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar
Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra