BJP will form govt under Modi for 3rd time: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

uNA, OCTOBER 28

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur yesterday addressed Zila Parishad and panchayat samiti members from Una, Naina Devi and Nadaun blocks at the BJP office at Lalsingi village near Una city. The workshop was part of a series of public meetings being organised by the BJP in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Anurag, while addressing the gathering, claimed that the BJP would form government at the Centre for the third time in a row under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He elaborated on various developmental and welfare schemes being run by the Union Government.

He said that the Central Government had given the top priority to providing housing, toilets, health insurance and cooking gas facilities to weaker sections of society, besides addressing the issue of unemployment.

He said that a large percentage of payments India were now being done digitally and the country was poised to become a leader in global economy. He lauded the efforts of the party workers in facilitating the implementation of government schemes at the grass-roots level.

Anurag interacted with members of the women self-help groups and reviewed the progress of the Sub-Tropical Horticulture Irrigation and Value Addition project at Bangana. The project aims at providing employment to the rural youth by encouraging the cultivation of fruit.

