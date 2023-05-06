BJP will repeat 2019 performance, win all 4 Lok Sabha seats: Rajeev Bindal

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 5

BJP president Rajeev Bindal today said that the party would repeat its 2019 performance and win all four Lok Sabha seats in the General Elections next year.

Tendency to support ruling party The BJP accepts the people’s mandate in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections who showed an inclination towards favouring the ruling party. Rajeev Bindal, BJP president

He said that the BJP would repeat its performance of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when it had secured a lead in all 68 Assembly seats. “The party will soon start preparing for the next Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added. He was accorded a rousing welcome by party workers on his first visit to his home town Nahan after being appointed the state BJP president.

Bindal, while addressing mediapersons, said, “The Congress is trying to divide people on the basis of religion for electoral gains. Lord Hanuman is our revered God and Bajrang Dal is a social organisation that is doing exemplary work.”

He said that the BJP accepted the people’s mandate in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections who showed an inclination towards favouring the ruling party. He lauded BJP workers for their hard work due to which party candidates lost the elections by a slender margin. Former BJP president Suresh Kashyap and former MLA Baldev Tomar were present on the occasion.