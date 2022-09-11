BJP will win again with huge majority: Devinder Singh Rana

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 10

The BJP would repeat win in the state with a splendid majority, said BJP state co-election incharge Devinder Singh Rana. Given the track record of public service and commitment towards nation-building, continuity in governance is in the larger interest of holistic development, growth and much needed job generation, he added.

He said being a force to reckon with, the BJP will establish a new milestone of victory in the upcoming elections, he said, while addressing workers of the Shimla Mandal at Panchayat Bhavan here today.

The “double-engine” governments at the Centre and in the state will see Himachal Pradesh registering new milestones in every sector of the economy and development, he added.

He said the people of the state would not only ensure their victory again but also inject a new vigour and dimension to the vision of the Prime Minister.

When the entire world was suffering from gloom and despair during the pandemic, India stepped up its efforts to fight it with a ray of hope, not only by sharing Covid vaccines with other nations states as part of its guiding philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, but also by registering a record by carrying out over 200 crore vaccinations at the domestic front.