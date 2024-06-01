BJP will win poll by big margin: Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 31

After campaigning ended in Himachal, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today expressed confidence that the BJP was poised to win all four Lok Sabha seats and the six Assembly byelections by a big margin of votes.

Thakur alleged that Congress leaders were disappointed with regard to their campaign, as crowds were missing in their rallies.

“Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held massive rallies in Kullu and Karsog, respectively. Almost twice the number of people attended these rallies than what was witnessed in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s rally in Kullu and Sundernagar,” he added.

Thakur said that party workers were enthusiastic after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Mandi.

“Despite booking a ground for their national leaders’ rally in Mandi three days ago, the Congress failed to gather enough courage to hold the event after the Prime Minister’s rally,” he added.

Thakur expressed gratitude to the public for taking part in the campaign and urged them to ensure maximum participation in the electoral process.

