BJP won’t succeed in its nefarious designs: Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 2

Leaders of BJP would never succeed in their nefarious designs to destabilise Congress government in the state. This was stated by Chander Shekhar, executive president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and MLA from Dharampur constituency while addressing a block level worker meeting at Sujanpur near here today. He said all BJP candidates for Assembly byelections were turncoats who had switched sides for their personal gains. He said that these leaders were least bothered about public welfare. They all were elected on Congress ticket and defeated BJP candidates in the previous elections. Now they would go to seek votes on BJP plank. People would never accept them as they had not only betrayed Congress but also deceived people who had voted them to Vidhan Sabha.

Chander Shekhar said that the Congress government had fulfilled many guarantees and the rest would also be fulfilled. He said that people had trust in leadership of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and would vote to strengthen his hands in the state.

Speaking on the development in BJP, he said it was surprising that Rajinder Rana, who once betrayed former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, is seeking blessings from him. He said that leaders like Rana could never bring development and welfare as they only think of personal gains.

