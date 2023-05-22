BJP workers told to get ready for Lok Sabha poll

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 21

A party workers’ meeting was organised today at the BJP office in Una city where Union Minister Anurag Thakur and newly elected state president of the party Rajiv Bindal addressed the gathering.

Bindal called upon the party workers to get ready for the coming Lok Sabha elections in the right earnest. He said there was need to apprise the public about the policies and programmes of the Narendra Modi-led government besides the welfare schemes through which all sections of the society had benefitted.

Later, addressing mediapersons, Bindal said during the 10th year of the Modi goverment, public relation activities would be organised at various levels. He said workers were the backbone of the party and they had been ensuring successive BJP victories in the country and in the states.

In his address, Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed that the BJP would repeat the third term in 2024

under PM Modi’s leadership because of good governance, public welfare activities and the progress made by the country in all fields.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s tagline ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ in the US, he said the Congress had always divided the people on the basis of caste, creed and religion to garner votes and remain in power.