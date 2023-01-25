BJP working committee meeting on Feb 4, 5

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 24

A meeting of the BJP state unit was held virtually today. BJP president Suresh Kashyap presided over the meeting that was attended by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon and state MPs and MLAs.

Kashyap said that the meeting of the BJP’s state working committee had been fixed for February 4 and 5 in Una.

A detailed discussion was held regarding ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ scheduled for January 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address will be heard by students in all mandals of the state. The Mann Ki Baat programme to be held on January 28 was also discussed.