BJP working for uplift of SCs, says Swaraj

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 13

The BJP follows the principles of social justice of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Antyodaya of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, said BJP national secretary Swaraj Vidwan here yesterday.

Swaraj, while addressing a conference of the Scheduled Castes Morcha of Shimla Mandal of the BJP, said, “The party is committed to the welfare of every section of society while the Congress has never worked for the uplift of this class and considered it only a vote bank. Today, the Scheduled Castes only trust the BJP for its welfare. In the coming elections also, the BJP will get more support from the community than before.”

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur always strived for the welfare and uplift of the Scheduled Castes. BJP state president Suresh Kashyap and MP Sikander Kumar belonged to the community, she added.

Swaraj said, “The BJP government has formulated a Stand-up India scheme for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and loans of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore are provided under it to encourage entrepreneurship among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women. Under the scheme, 1445 new enterprises have been established and Rs 297.56 crore has been sanctioned.”

Health Minister Rajiv Saizal and Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj were the chief guests on the function.