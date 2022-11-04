‘BJP works for development’, Anurag cites drug park, IIM

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 3

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, today said, “The BJP has been working for the progress of people while the Congress has been opposing development projects.”

He said that the BJP had fulfilled its promise of providing corruption-free governance during its eight-year rule at the Centre. He urged voters to reject the Congress, which was awash with corruption.

Anurag addressed a rally in favour of BJP candidate Sukhram Chawdhary at Paonta Sahib. He said that owing to its people-friendly policies, the BJP was getting an overwhelming support in the state.

He asked the large gathering at the rally to support the party in the elections. Striking a chord with the Sikh community, he said, “It was due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Kartarpur corridor was opened and the 400th anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur and the 500th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev were celebrated with fervour. The government has facilitated the pilgrims of Hemkunth Sahib with the construction of a ropeway.”

He said that Guru Granth Sahib was safely brought to India from war-ravaged Afghanistan. He added that it was lamentable to note that before 2014, deep-rooted poverty was visible in the Lok Sabha segments of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

“Shanties spread over several kilometres dotted Rai Bareilly and Amethi. People were bereft of civic amenities and they travelled long distances to fetch water. They were forced to mortgage their land for their treatment,” he added.

He claimed, “The scenario has drastically transformed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has introduced several schemes for the poor.”

He added, “Projects like the IIT-Mandi, IIM, PGI’s satellite centre at Una, six medical colleges, AIIMS at Bilaspur, Hydro Engineering College, bulk drugs park, medical devices park and several road widening projects will open new avenues of business, employment and investment in Himachal.”

Anurag also addressed rallies at Indora in Kangra district and Una.