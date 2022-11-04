BJP’s Arki nominee booked for poll code violation

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 3

The police today booked BJP’s Arki candidate Govind Ram Sharma for affixing banners and posters bearing his party’s symbols on various government buildings in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

A flying squad removed the posters and banners and handed these over to the police. A first information report was registered against Sharma. The police were investigating the case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Darlaghat, Sandeep Kumar said, “BJP candidate Govind Sharma has been booked under the Prevention of Disfigurement Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint received from the returning officer for affixing banners and posters on various government buildings, which is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. A probe was underway.”