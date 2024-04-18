BJP’s Bhardwaj vows to work as ‘Jan Sevak’ of Kangra

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 17

Rajiv Bhardwaj, the BJP candidate for the Kangra parliamentary constituency, vowed to work as a ‘Jan Sevak’ and remain among the people of his constituency if people gave him their mandate.

Addressing party workers at Jawali, Bagga (Kotla) and Nagrota Surian in the Jawali Assembly constituency of Kangra district, Bhardwaj exhorted them to work at the grassroots level and sensitise the electorate about the welfare programmes that benefited every section of society during the ten years of the Modi government.

He appealed to the BJP workers to bury the hatchet and work together for the victory of ‘lotus’ in the country. He said under the leadership of PM Modi, the country had progressed and emerged as a strong nation in the last 10 years. “The BJP is seeking a third term for the Modi government to accelerate the ongoing pace of progress and nation-building. PM Modi is working on his commitment to make India a developed nation and his vision has also brought positive results on the national and international fronts,” he asserted.

Lashing out at the Sukhu-led state government, he alleged that the government had been discriminating against the Kangra parliamentary constituency and the Central University was the biggest example of this.

“The Government of India has granted all requisite permissions and earmarked requisite funds for the university project in Kangra district, but the Sukhu government didn’t release Rs 30 crore for the transfer of forestland in Jadrangal area. The government has virtually ignored the project,” he alleged.

Former Assembly speaker and Kangra BJP incharge Vipin Parmar said it was the responsibility of every party worker to ensure the victory of Rajiv Bhardwaj.

Nurpur MLA Ranbir Nikka, Sanjay Guleria, state BJP secretary Vishal Chouhan and Ramesh Rana were also present on the occasion.

Former Jawali MLA Arjun Singh, who had been denied the party ticket in the last Assembly election, was conspicuous by his absence.

