BJP’s claims about LS seats reflect arrogance: Anand

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 8

Congress nominee from the Kangra parliamentary constituency Anand Sharma, who visited Nurpur district on Wednesday after his nomination, said that the Lok Sabha elections were being contested on ideology. Targeting the BJP, he said the party had cheated the people of the country by making false promises during the past 10 years. Addressing a workers meeting at Bodh, near here, he said that the BJP’s tall claims of winning 400 Lok Sabha seats reflected its arrogance. The fact was that the ruling BJP had lost ground due to its wrong policies during the past 10 years.

Sharma was accorded a rousing reception by the Congress workers led by former MLA Ajay Mahajan when he reached the meeting venue. He said that the Congress had given a visionary manifesto by taking the opinion of all stakeholders and the party was committed to fulfil all promises made in the manifesto. “Unemployment is a major issue in the country and the Congress has committed to bring job-oriented schemes for the youth. For farmers, the Congress has promised legal guarantee of the MSP and Rs 1 lakh per year to women of poor families,” he said.

Criticising the Agniveer scheme launched by the Modi government, Sharma said it was a compromise with national security as an Agniveer would serve the Indian Army only for four years and could not claim pension and canteen and health benefits during this small period of their service. He said the Congress, if voted to power, would restore the old system of army recruitments.

He listed his achievements such as opening of various institutions in Himachal Pradesh during his tenure as Union Minister for Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Industry, Textile and Information and Broadcasting during the UPA regime.

On this occasion, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar, MLA Fatehpur Bhiwani Singh Pathania and MLA Indora Malinder Rajan were also present.

