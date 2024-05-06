BJP’s Dharamsala nominee meets MP Kapoor

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 5

Congress rebel and now BJP candidate for Dharamsala Assembly bypoll Sudhir Sharma met Kangra BJP MP Kishan Kapoor at his residence here today.

The meeting between the two leaders has come as a relief for the BJP as it has managed to quell dissidence within the party for Dharamsala Assembly bypoll.

Kapoor had shown dissent after Sudhir Sharma was given the ticket. He also didn’t take part in the party campaign for the bypoll and Lok Sabha polls.

The MP’s son, Shashwat Kapoor, had been appointed as the state vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). According to sources, Kishan Kapoor was annoyed at his own party leaders for treating him “shabbily” in party workers meetings.

Kapoor had said he condemned the speech of one of his own party leaders in Palampur which was published in some newspapers. In the speech, a BJP leader reportedly said “expired” leaders have no place in the party.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dharamsala #Kangra