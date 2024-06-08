BJP’s horse-trading bid rejected by voters: Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 7

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh on Friday said the Congress-led government in state has emerged stronger after winning the four Assembly bypolls.

He said, “The voters have rejected the BJP’s horse-trading attempts. They have given a clear mandate to the Congress government to complete its five-year tenure.”

The minister said, “The BJP has faced setbacks in other states as well for trying to destabilise democratically-elected governments by using money power. The voters have not supported the BJP’s unethical tactics across the country.”

The minister added that Jai Ram Thakur’s claims of forming the BJP’s government in Himachal Pradesh on June 4 have fallen flat and now, the BJP leaders are also questioning his decisions in public.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla