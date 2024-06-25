BJP’s KL Thakur, Congress’s Bawa in direct contest

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 24

BJP’s KL Thakur and the Congress’ Hardeep Bawa face a straight contest in the Nalagarh bypoll while Independent candidate Harpreet Saini, who is nephew of former BJP MLA HN Saini, is also trying to encash his uncle’s legacy.

Harpreet’s presence in the fray can hit the BJP’s prospects as he is an office-bearer of the party. Though the BJP had secured a winning margin of over 15,000 votes in the recent Lok Sabha poll, it remains to be seen if KL Thakur would manage to retain the seat. Former MLA Lakhwinder Rana, who was denied the party ticket, is also likely to hit Thakur’s winning prospects as hostility between the two is an open secret.

The going is not easy for the Congress’ Hardeep Bawa as the outsider tag haunts him. He is seeking votes on the plea that he should be given at least one chance to represent the voters of the areas.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Nalagarh #Solan