 BJP’s Lakhanpal beats Dhatwalia in Barsar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • BJP’s Lakhanpal beats Dhatwalia in Barsar

BJP’s Lakhanpal beats Dhatwalia in Barsar

BJP’s Lakhanpal beats Dhatwalia in Barsar

BJP’s Inder Dutt Lakhanpal receives his victory certificate.



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 4

In a close contest, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, BJP candidate in the Barsar Assembly byelection, defeated Congress nominee Subhash Chand Dhatwalia by a margin of 2,125 votes today. Lakhanpal secured 33,086 votes, which was 51.04 per cent of total the 64,822 votes polled, while Subhash Chand Dhatwalia got 30,961 votes (47.76%)

In the 2022 Assembly election, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal had secured 30,293 votes as the Congress candidate and defeated Maya Sharma of the BJP by margin of 13,792 votes.

Maya Sharma had secured 16,501 votes in the 2022 poll.

Lakhanpal contested as the BJP candidate this time after he was expelled from Vidhan Sabha along with five other MLAs.

Speaking after his victory, Lakhanpal said he was thankful to people of Barsar constituency for electing him for the fourth time consecutively to the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. He also thanked the state BJP leadership, including former CMs Jai Ram Thakur and Prem Kumar Dhumal, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP president JP Nadda, for inducting him in the BJP and giving him ticket to contest election on BJP platform.

Lakhanpal also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah. He said he would continue to work for the development of the constituency and for the welfare of Barsar’s people.

Congress candidate Subhash Chand Dhatwalia, while accepting his defeat, said the mandate of people was supreme and despite his defeat he would continue to work for the development and welfare of the constituency. He said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had assured that he would not compromise on the development of the constituency.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Hamirpur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election results 2024 : People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

2
India

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

3
India

PM Modi, his ministers lead, Smriti Irani only exception

4
Himachal

Assembly bypolls: Congress wins 4 of 6 seats in Himachal Pradesh, MLA strength reaches 38

5
India

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

6
Punjab INDIA DECIDES 2024

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

7
India

Lok Sabha election results 2024: People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat, says PM Modi

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: With BJP falling short of majority, JD-U’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Naidu to play kingmakers

9
Punjab

Lok Sabha election results: ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh wins from Khadoor Sahib seat by 1.97 lakh votes

10
Business

Rs 26 lakh crore investor wealth erased after Sensex tanks 3,690 points

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

What US said about reports of external influence in Indian elections by western powers

What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by western powers

Expects close partnership between US and India to continue

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

Giorgia Meloni congratulates PM Modi on Lok Sabha electoral victory, says 'we will continue...'

Giorgia Meloni congratulates PM Modi on Lok Sabha electoral victory, says 'we will continue...'

Italian Prime Minister says both leaders would work together...

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

The blaze erupted in the Shiv Temple, which is also known as...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Anti-farmer wave, no tie-up with SAD led to BJP's debacle in 4 rural segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Tewari wins his maiden election in Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon thanks Chandigarh electorate

Supporters celebrate at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

Naidu, Nitish to make right decision at right time: AAP

2 women to represent Delhi in 18th LS

Sweet revenge for BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk

Lack of bonhomie between AAP, Congress workers behind rout

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

People’s doctor read Patiala’s pulse

Railway Safety officer visits accident site