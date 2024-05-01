BJP’s Panna Pramukhs asked to intensify interaction with voters

Nurpur, April 30

BJP’s state organising secretary Sidharthan exhorted the BJP Panna Pramukhs to intensify direct interaction with voters of their area as it would increase the party’s vote share as well as polling percentage in the Lok Sabha election. He was presiding over a conference of Panna Pramukhs of Nurpur Assembly constituency in Jassur near here on Tuesday. The BJP has appointed one Panna Pramukh for every 30 voters in every Assembly constituency.

He also advised them to sensitise the voters about the guarantees of PM Modi as he had emerged as a credible world leader and the whole world had faith in him. He said the state Congress government had failed on all fronts and people were feeling cheated 14 months after the government came to power.

“The Congress had promised to provide one lakh jobs but had failed to give even a single job to the unemployed youth. It has promised to purchase cowdung, provide 300 electricity units and Rs 1,500 per month to women between the age of 18 and 60. Now, the people of the state will teach the party a lesson for giving fake guarantees,” he said.

On the occasion, BJP candidate from Kangra parliamentary constituency Rajiv Bhardwaj while addressing the conference said the first term of PM Modi was of hope, the second term was of trust and the third term would be the term of guarantee.

“The countrymen are going to witness the historic works which will be done in the PM’s third term. In these Lok Sabha elections, there is no one on the other side to compete with the PM,” he claimed.

The BJP candidate while touring all Assembly segments in Kangra parliamentary constituency had witnessed a tremendous enthusiasm among the people for electing Modi for the third consecutive time. He said the opposition parties had grabbed power by playing only on appeasement and caste line politics, whereas the PM had ended this kind of politics from the country. He only believed in four castes in the country — woman, poor, youth and farmer. Local MLA Ranbir Nikka also addressed the conference. — OC

