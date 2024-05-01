 BJP’s Panna Pramukhs asked to intensify interaction with voters : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • BJP’s Panna Pramukhs asked to intensify interaction with voters

BJP’s Panna Pramukhs asked to intensify interaction with voters

BJP’s Panna Pramukhs asked to intensify interaction with voters

Panna Pramukhs of Nurpur Assembly constituency participating in the conference in Jassur on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Nurpur, April 30

BJP’s state organising secretary Sidharthan exhorted the BJP Panna Pramukhs to intensify direct interaction with voters of their area as it would increase the party’s vote share as well as polling percentage in the Lok Sabha election. He was presiding over a conference of Panna Pramukhs of Nurpur Assembly constituency in Jassur near here on Tuesday. The BJP has appointed one Panna Pramukh for every 30 voters in every Assembly constituency.

He also advised them to sensitise the voters about the guarantees of PM Modi as he had emerged as a credible world leader and the whole world had faith in him. He said the state Congress government had failed on all fronts and people were feeling cheated 14 months after the government came to power.

“The Congress had promised to provide one lakh jobs but had failed to give even a single job to the unemployed youth. It has promised to purchase cowdung, provide 300 electricity units and Rs 1,500 per month to women between the age of 18 and 60. Now, the people of the state will teach the party a lesson for giving fake guarantees,” he said.

On the occasion, BJP candidate from Kangra parliamentary constituency Rajiv Bhardwaj while addressing the conference said the first term of PM Modi was of hope, the second term was of trust and the third term would be the term of guarantee.

“The countrymen are going to witness the historic works which will be done in the PM’s third term. In these Lok Sabha elections, there is no one on the other side to compete with the PM,” he claimed.

The BJP candidate while touring all Assembly segments in Kangra parliamentary constituency had witnessed a tremendous enthusiasm among the people for electing Modi for the third consecutive time. He said the opposition parties had grabbed power by playing only on appeasement and caste line politics, whereas the PM had ended this kind of politics from the country. He only believed in four castes in the country — woman, poor, youth and farmer. Local MLA Ranbir Nikka also addressed the conference. — OC

Promises not fulfilled

The Congress had promised to provide one lakh jobs but had failed to give even a single job to the unemployed youth. It has promised to purchase cowdung, provide 300 electricity units and Rs 1,500 per month to women between the age of 18 and 60. Now, the people of the state will teach the party a lesson for giving fake guarantees — Sidharthan, BJP state organising secretary

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Nurpur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

2
Sports

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

3
Delhi

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

4
Chandigarh

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

5
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

6
Diaspora

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

7
India

Raghav Chadha underwent major eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Saurabh Bharadwaj

8
Punjab

Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

9
India

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

10
Entertainment

Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead at home

Don't Miss

View All
Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

Top News

2 Delhi schools evacuated after they receive bomb threat

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...

Punjab ex-MLA Dalvir Goldy may join AAP a day after quitting Congress

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi, Naseeb Singh & Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame AAP alliance

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25

'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Tarn Taran: Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

Lyricist’s book on Punjabis’ deep connect with Lahore released

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

Girl had narrow escape at Sector 23 swimming pool in Chandigarh

PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation from retired IAS officer

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi, Naseeb Singh & Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame AAP alliance

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

NDMC deploys 8 anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi unit

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

Inter-district gang of robbers busted

A robbery that wasn’t, five arrested

Jalandhar MC takes stock of water crisis

Vehicle thief lands in police net

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class VIII: Ayesha, Ravneet top district, share fourth spot in Punjab

NHAI rejects Ludhiana MC’s proposal for ads on Elevated Road pillars

85% of wheat crop over 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Justice still elusive for Giaspura victims

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Khalsa College holds lecture on placement