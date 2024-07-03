Hamirpur: BJP’s pseudo-Hindutva policy exposed by Rahul Gandhi, says Deepak Sharma

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 2

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had exposed the pseudo-Hindutva policy of the BJP, as it only uses Hindutva to meet its nefarious interests, said the National Convener of Congress Kissan Cell, Deepak Sharma, here today. He said the BJP only used the Hindutva card to play with the sentiments of people and used it for grabbing power.

He added that it was for the first time that Prime Minister Modi and his team understood the value and power of the Opposition in a democracy.

Sharma said the exposure had made the BJP leaders uncomfortable, as they had started to publish distorted content of Rahul Gandhi’s speech. He said Rahul Gandhi had rightly said that “the BJP indulged in politics of violence”, while the Congress believed in communal harmony and advocates love and affection across various religions.

He added that the BJP leaders should understand that they represent a political party and not the Hindu religion.

Sharma said with the first address, Rahul Gandhi had made it clear that he would not let the NDA government take the country on a ride and would raise issues of public and national interests in the Lok Sabha.

He added that the Kissan Cell of the Congress was preparing a vision document to address problems of farmers across the country. He said the document would help in drafting policies for improving the economy of farmers.

