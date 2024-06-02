BJP’s Rajiv Bhardwaj casts ballot in Jassur

Nurpur, June 1
At 65 per cent, Indora and Jawali Assembly constituencies recorded the maximum polling in Kangra district. Fatehpur and Nurpur Assembly constituencies recorded 63.74 and 63.08 percent polling, respectively, in Kangra on Saturday.
The voter turnout for various Assembly segments was Indora (94052), Jawali (1,02952), Fatehpur (88659) and Nurpur (94253). BJP candidate Rajiv Bhardwaj, along with his family members, polled his vote in station number 82 at his native village Jassur near here.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls
Predict BJP’s first win in TN, Kerala, gains in WB | 145 sea...
Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too
Saffron party upbeat as most exit polls predict a 4-0 victor...