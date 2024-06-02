BJP’s Rajiv Bhardwaj casts ballot in Jassur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 1

At 65 per cent, Indora and Jawali Assembly constituencies recorded the maximum polling in Kangra district. Fatehpur and Nurpur Assembly constituencies recorded 63.74 and 63.08 percent polling, respectively, in Kangra on Saturday.

The voter turnout for various Assembly segments was Indora (94052), Jawali (1,02952), Fatehpur (88659) and Nurpur (94253). BJP candidate Rajiv Bhardwaj, along with his family members, polled his vote in station number 82 at his native village Jassur near here.

