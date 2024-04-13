BJP’s Ravi Thakur steps up campaign, Congress yet to pick Lahaul-Spiti nominee

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 12

The Congress is yet to decide its candidate for the Lahaul and Spiti Assembly byelection while BJP candidate Ravi Thakur has already started campaigning in the constituency.

Due to the delay in the announcement of the candidate, Congress ticket aspirants in Lahaul and Spiti are in a quandary. Congress workers feel that the delay in finalising the candidate may prove costly for the party because the BJP candidate is already campaigning in the constituency. In the Lahaul and Spiti constituency, many local Congress leaders are keen to contest the byelection.

According to Congress sources, among the ticket aspirants are Anuradha Rana, chairperson of Lahaul and Spiti Zila Parishad, Anil Sehgal, Congress spokesperson, Kunga Bodh, a member of Zila Parishad, and Raghuvir Singh, a former MLA. Around 18 leaders are seeking Congress ticket from Lahaul and Spiti. They are waiting desperately for the declaration of the candidate so that they could campaign in his favour.

All Congress leaders have assured the party high command that they will work collectively for the victory of their candidate if the ticket is given to a dedicated worker. They are unitedly opposing the entry of former minister and BJP rebel Ram Lal Markanda into the Congress.

