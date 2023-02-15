BJP's signature drive against govt from today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 14

To lodge a protest against the government’s decision to denotify several institutions, the BJP will organise a signature campaign from February 15 to 25. The party would follow up the campaign with protest rallies from February 25 to March 5 across the state.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap today said the legislature party and the executive committee had decided to start these campaigns to protest the arbitrary decisions of the government.

Union ministers, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, and office-bearers of the state executive would attend the rallies after the signature campaign, he said. “This is the first time that so many institutions have been closed. The public is facing a lot of inconvenience due to the closure of these institutions,” he said.