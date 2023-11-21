BJP’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from November 25: Rajeev Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 20

BJP president Rajeev Bindal today said that 90 raths would traverse across the state under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to make people aware about the welfare schemes launched by Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the past over nine years.

“The yatra will be launched in Himachal on November 25 so that people can take the benefit of the schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Bindal. He added that tribal districts had already been covered under the party’s programme.

He said that the launch of this porgramme was essential, as it would tell people about the schemes for women and the youth and relating to employment, health, education and other sectors so that they could avail of their benefits. “The Prime Minister had launched the scheme from Jharkhand on November 15 and now it was being carried out in various parts of the country,” he added.

Bindal urged party office-bearers at the state, district and mandal levels, legislators and all panchayati raj representatives to make the yatra a success.

