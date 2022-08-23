BJYM vice-chief dies in accident

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 22

Sunil Sharma, vice-president of the BJYM, reportedly died in an accident last night. It is learnt that he was on the NH bypass with his friend Anurag Patial here when both of them were hit by a vehicle which fled after hitting them.

People travelling on the highway took them to a nearby medical college but Sharma was declared brought dead. Patial was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.

SP Akriti Sharma said that the police had gathered clues from the CCTV footage and the vehicle suspected in the accident had been identified.