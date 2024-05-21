Black flags shown to Kangana at Kaza

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 20

Congress workers today showed black flags to BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Kangana Ranaut at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district. Kangana was accompanied by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP candidate from Lahaul and Spiti Assembly Ravi Thakur and other local leaders.

Fearing defeat, Cong resorting to violence: Ex-CM In his address at Kaza, Thakur said that Kaza incident was extremely unfortunate and condemnable. Cong activists should remember that the people of the state will never forgive this cowardly attack.

He said that ever since the BJP had made Kangana Ranaut party candidate for the Lok Sabha constituency from Mandi, the Congress had been indulging in ‘indecent’ propaganda against her.

“Kangana is getting immense support from the people, so now they have resorted to this kind of violence. Congress will not be able to shatter the enthusiasm of BJP workers in this way.

Upon reaching Kaza, the Bollywood actress had to face agitated Congress workers who raised "Kangana Ranaut go back" slogan at a rally.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged that one person was injured after Congress workers pelted stones at the carcade of Kangana. A clash also took place between Congress workers and BJP workers, he said. Thakur condemned the act of Congress workers and raised fingers on the functioning of local authorities.

He said when the BJP had already taken permission for a public meeting at Kaza, why the Congress was allowed to take out a protest rally close to the venue of the BJP meeting. “The protesters not only created disturbance at our function but also pelted Kangana carcade with stones,” Thakur claimed. He said this had happened for the first time in Himachal that stones were pelted at the carcade of a candidate during poll campaign. He alleged that Congress government of the state was responsible for this.

Thakur said a complaint in this regard would be lodged with the Election Commission of India. Meanwhile, Keylong DSP Rajkumar said that no formal complaint had been received from the BJP yet. “We have asked them to provide digital evidence, if any, and action will be taken accordingly,” he added.

