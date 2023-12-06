Black ice renders journey risky on Manali-Keylong road

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 5

Journey has become risky on the Manali-Keylong route in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti due to black icing on the road during morning and the evening hours.

Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Rahul Kumar, along with other staff members, inspected the Manali-Keylong road up to Atal Tunnel recently and directed police to monitor traffic movement on this route closely.

The DC stated that “due to black icing” on the road, an advisory had been issued to the general public and tourists to avoid travelling here during early morning and the evening hours. The traffic movement is allowed on this route from 9 am to 3 pm. Tourists are advised to travel only in 4x4 vehicles, which are suitable to ply on snowy roads. The police has also been directed to deploy adequate force at the weekend days to regulate traffic because public safety is prime concern for the administration.”

The DC has advised tourists to follow the instructions issued by the administration strictly to avoid any untoward incident.

