Blacklist contractors for poor quality works in Jawali: Minister

Nurpur, May 11
Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to take strict action against contractors, who have undertaken substandard works and delayed the completion of projects in his native Jawali Assembly constituency.
The minister presided over a meeting with PWD officials at Jawali today and reviewed ongoing development works. He directed the officials to stop the payments of the contractors who were not carrying out works, as per the prescribed standards and blacklist them. He also told them not to award any tender to the contractors, who were under investigation by the Anti-Corruption and Vigilance Bureau for alleged negligence in construction works.
Chander Kumar directed the officials to ensure quality in construction works and their completion within the given time frame. — OC
Regular inspections
Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar told PWD officials to regularly inspect construction sites and quality of works being carried out by the contractors in Jawali
