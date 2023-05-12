Blacklist contractors for poor quality works in Jawali: Minister

Nurpur, May 11

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to take strict action against contractors, who have undertaken substandard works and delayed the completion of projects in his native Jawali Assembly constituency.

The minister presided over a meeting with PWD officials at Jawali today and reviewed ongoing development works. He directed the officials to stop the payments of the contractors who were not carrying out works, as per the prescribed standards and blacklist them. He also told them not to award any tender to the contractors, who were under investigation by the Anti-Corruption and Vigilance Bureau for alleged negligence in construction works.

Chander Kumar directed the officials to ensure quality in construction works and their completion within the given time frame. — OC

