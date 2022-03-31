Blast in Baddi godown, one labourer dead

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 30

Two labourers suffered severe burn injuries in a blast that occurred while they were trying to cut open a tanker in a scrap godown with the help of a gas cutter on the Suncity road at Baddi late last evening.

The duo was shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh, after preliminary treatment at a local hospital. One of them, Harihar Mehta, died at the PGI today while Shyam Singh was undergoing treatment.

The godown belongs to local resident Deepak. The blast occurred in a tanker, which reportedly was carrying some inflammable gaseous material. DSP, Baddi, Navdeep Singh said that a probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the blast.