Blaze breaks out in Annandale forest

Shimla, May 19

A forest fire broke out in the Gol Pahari area of the Annandale ward in Shimla late Sunday evening.

As per area Councillor Urmila Kashyap, the fire started after 5:30 pm and it gradually got bigger.

“We have informed the fire station, but no one has come to douse the fire so far,” she said. Though the fire is far from the human habitation at the moment, it could come close if not controlled, Kashyap added.

A fire station official, however, said vehicles had been dispatched to the spot as soon as the blaze in the forest was reported.

“We have got four calls regarding fire incidents from some other places as well. We have dispatched the vehicles to control the fire,” he added.

