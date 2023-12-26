Blaze leaves three families homeless

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 25

Three families of Chakmoh village in the Barsar sub-division of the district were rendered homeless last night as their house was gutted in a fire. The fire reportedly engulfed the house at about 9:30 pm, when most of the villagers were asleep. The incident destroyed the roof of the house as well as household items. The loss by the fire is estimated to be over five lakhs.

According to information, the fire-fighting vehicle could not reach the site of the incident as the road leading up to the house was narrow. The firefighters and the villagers attempted to control the fire from spreading to other houses in the locality.

The house reportedly belonged to brothers Raj Kumar, Gian Chand and Thakur Dass.

Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal reached the village at night and assured the families that every help would be provided to them. SDM Rohit Sharma provided the families with an immediate relief of Rs.10,000 each, along with blankets. He also promised free ration for 20 days for the affected families.

