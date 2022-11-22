Block-level science fest kickstarts

Una, November 21
The 30th National Children Science Fest at the block-level began at Government Senior Secondary School, Nangran, here, today. As many as 244 students from 41 schools are participating in the two-day event.
The science fest will include quiz competitions and various science activities. Former school principal Harkesh Jaswal was the chief guest. Science fest district coordinator Rajinder Kaushal and school principal Anjana Malhotra were present.
