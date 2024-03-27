Blood donation camp marks CM’s b’day

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 26

The district Congress Committee celebrated Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s birthday by organising a blood donation camp at Gandhi Chowk here today.

Kangra Central Co-operative Bank Chairman Kuldeep Singh Pathania, while inaugurating the camp, said CM Sukhu had always helped the poor and needy and the camp was an attempt to carry forward his vision.

Pathania said blood donation was the most noble act one could do for the humanity. The blood collected would be given to the medical college blood bank, he added.

The KCCB Chairman said everyone should come forward for blood donation as most hospitals in the country and state were always in need of blood of different groups.

