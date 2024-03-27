Blood donation camp marks CM’s b’day

Hamirpur, March 26
The district Congress Committee celebrated Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s birthday by organising a blood donation camp at Gandhi Chowk here today.
Kangra Central Co-operative Bank Chairman Kuldeep Singh Pathania, while inaugurating the camp, said CM Sukhu had always helped the poor and needy and the camp was an attempt to carry forward his vision.
Pathania said blood donation was the most noble act one could do for the humanity. The blood collected would be given to the medical college blood bank, he added.
The KCCB Chairman said everyone should come forward for blood donation as most hospitals in the country and state were always in need of blood of different groups.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Congress #Hamirpur #Kangra #Kuldeep Singh Pathania #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...