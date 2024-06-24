Blood donation camp marks Virbhadra’s 91st birth anniversary

Rampur, June 23
On the occasion of the 91st birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, the Rampur Block Congress organised a voluntary blood donation camp at the Raj Darbar complex.
The event commemorated the development work carried out by Singh in the state, with participants pledging to follow in his footsteps and the path he showed. The camp saw enthusiastic participation from men and women, including youngsters. Such blood donation camps have been organised annually for the past three years. Block Congress president Satish Verma said while Yashwant Singh Parmar was the founder of the state, it was Virbhadra Singh who was the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh.
He credited Singh for the equitable development across the state, particularly noting his contribution to the development of Rampur.
