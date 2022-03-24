Blood donation camp on martyrdom day

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MARCH 23

The Blood Donors Club Nurpur (NBDC) organized its 23rd blood donation camp on the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru at Bodh near here on Wednesday. As many as 412 volunteers, including 52 women, donated blood in the camp. A lot of enthusiasm was witnessed among the first-time young blood donors who made a beeline after opening of the camp this morning.

The NBDC president Rajiv Pathania said blood bank teams from Tanda Medical College, Kangra and Civil Hospital, Pathankot collected 197 and 215 blood units, respectively, in the camp. The club has been organizing the blood donation camps on the martyrdom day every year for the past eight years.

Rajnesh Sharma, a retired employee of the HRTC hailing from Chari (Dharamsala), a regular blood donor, donated blood for the 66th time. The camp organizers had scheduled the camp from 10 am to 2pm but in view of long queues of the volunteers to donate blood, the time was extended by an hour.

The NBDC has so far organized 25 blood donation camps and collected over 7,500 blood units meeting the on-call emergency requirements of the patients admitted in the government and private hospitals within and outside the state.