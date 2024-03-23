BLOs meet to mull poll readiness

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 22

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Nurpur Assistant Election Officer (AEO)-cum-SDM Gursimar Singh convened a meeting of booth level officers (BLOs) at Bachat Bhavan here today. Presiding over the meeting, the AEO said the names of the left-out eligible voters were being entered in the electoral rolls and their voter ID cards were being prepared.

He said for the first time in the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) would provide the voting facility to voters above 85 years and voters with over 40 per cent disability to cast their votes from their homes. He detailed the BLOs on the new guidelines of the ECI and instructed them to ensure complete compliance of the guidelines.

Gursimar Singh urged the youth, who had not made their voter ID cards so far, to contact the BLO or election office of their area and get their cards prepared and also get their names registered in the voter list. He said the left-out voters could also register their names with the BLO of their respective polling station.

While ensuring strict compliance with the code of conduct, hoardings, banners, posters, flags, calendars with photos of political leaders and publicity materials pasted by political parties were removed from all government buildings and premises within 72 hours from the enforcement of the code of conduct. He added that along with intensifying police patrolling at all interstate checkpoints in the area, thorough checking of all vehicles had been ensured by the security personnel.

