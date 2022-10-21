Blow to Anil as saffron party rebel files nomination from Mandi Sadar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 20

BJP rebel Praveen Sharma, a staunch supporter of ex-CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, today filed his papers from the Sadar constituency to the Assistant Returning Officer here.

This came as a big blow to the sitting BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar, Anil Sharma, who is already facing revolt within the party. As per political analysts, Praveen may do considerable damage to the BJP vote bank.

Interacting with the media here today, Praveen accused the BJP leadership of promoting family politics against the party’s ideology. “The allocation of ticket has made it clear that the BJP is promoting family politics as the party gave ticket to Anil Sharma. In the past three years, Anil had criticised PM Narendra Modi and CM Jai Ram Thakur during public meetings when he was forced to step down as the Power Minister in the current BJP regime,” he said.