Boatmen fear losing livelihood, want Jeori Pattan as tourist spot

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 24

A number of boatmen, who ferry people across the Govind Sagar lake from Jeori Pattan village in Bilaspur district, fear they will lose their source of livelihood once a bridge is constructed across the dam.

Boatman Sham Lal says the distance between Bilaspur and Jeori Pattan is around 55 km by road while by boat it is around 8 km. While the bus fare is Rs 110, the fare of a boat travel is around Rs 25, he adds.

Lal says people usually preferred boats to buses, but now they are travelling by highways to save time. The Baghchal bridge will be constructed over the lake soon and people living on the other side will prefer to use it. As a result, there will not be many people willing to commute by boats, he adds.

Another boatman, Ramesh Kumar, says the area has remained neglected for years and local people have only two options to earn their livelihood. They either ferry people or earn through fishing, he adds.

Ramesh says that as the area is now well connected with a road network, the government should develop a tourist centre at Jeori Pattan.

Former Naina Devi MLA Ram Lal Thakur says a proposal will be sent to the government for setting up a tourist centre around Jeori Pattan and Jakatkhana.

