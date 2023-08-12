Bodies of family killed in cloudburst in Paonta Sahib traced

Solan, August 11
All five bodies of a family which had perished after a cloudburst at Sirmouri Tal village located along the Giri river in Paonta Sahib sub-division of Sirmaur district were retrieved by the administration today.
Bodies of Kuldeep Singh and his granddaughter were fished out by the rescue team yesterday while those of his wife Jeeto Devi, daughter-in-law Rajni and grandson Nitesh were retrieved from the debris today.
The trio had been buried in the three-storey house after mounds of debris had swamped their house. Several hours of digging of the affected spot led to the recovery of the bodies. Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, Sumit Khimta, informed that Rs 1.5 lakh had been given to the kin of the deceased as immediate relief.
A team led by SDM Paonta Sahib was providing relief and rehabilitation as widespread damage has been caused to the area owing to inundation of houses and arable land.
As many as 35 families have been shifted to the CCI, Rajban, where they have been provided food and lodging facilities. Though there is no imminent danger to their houses, they have been shifted to a safer location as a precaution by the administration.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...