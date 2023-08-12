Bodies of family killed in cloudburst in Paonta Sahib traced

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 11

All five bodies of a family which had perished after a cloudburst at Sirmouri Tal village located along the Giri river in Paonta Sahib sub-division of Sirmaur district were retrieved by the administration today.

Bodies of Kuldeep Singh and his granddaughter were fished out by the rescue team yesterday while those of his wife Jeeto Devi, daughter-in-law Rajni and grandson Nitesh were retrieved from the debris today.

The trio had been buried in the three-storey house after mounds of debris had swamped their house. Several hours of digging of the affected spot led to the recovery of the bodies. Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, Sumit Khimta, informed that Rs 1.5 lakh had been given to the kin of the deceased as immediate relief.

A team led by SDM Paonta Sahib was providing relief and rehabilitation as widespread damage has been caused to the area owing to inundation of houses and arable land.

As many as 35 families have been shifted to the CCI, Rajban, where they have been provided food and lodging facilities. Though there is no imminent danger to their houses, they have been shifted to a safer location as a precaution by the administration.

