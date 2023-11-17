Bodies of two youth found in hot water pool

Our Correspondent

KULLU, NOVEMBER 16

The bodies of a boy and a girl were found in a suspicious condition in a hot water pool in Tegdi nullah near Manikaran today.

The boy and the girl are believed to be in the 20-22 age group.

The isolated hot water pool is located near a camping site but the camping site is closed these days as there are no tourists. According to the information, the bodies were spotted by a local person who had gone to have a bath in the hot water pool.

Police have recovered the bodies and started investigation. The boy and girl have not been identified. The cause of the deaths is yet not known.

Kullu ASP Sanjeev Chauhan said the cause of the deaths would be known after the post-mortem report was received. Investigation is being carried out to find out the reasons behind the deaths.

