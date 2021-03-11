Body of Delhi tourist found in Parbati river in Himachal after 15 days

Our Correspondent

KULLU, MAY 22

The body of a youth washed away in the Parbati river near Choj bridge at Kasol in the Parbati valley on May 7 was recovered yesterday.

Two tourists, including a girl, were washed away while clicking selfies. Both were employees of a private company in Gurugram and had come to Kasol with colleagues.

A search operation was carried out with the assistance of the local rescue teams but they were not traced.

However, a rescue team traced and fished out the body of Sourav Chaudhary (22) of New Delhi.

The police handed it over to the relatives after post-mortem. However, no clue of the missing girl Nainam Hangsing (25) of Manipur has been found so far.

Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said the body was found from the river during the ongoing search operation in the presence of family members.

He said the victim was identified by his brother Lalit Chaudhary. He said the search operation was still underway and divers had been deployed.

A large number of tourists throng the destination to seek relief from the heat. The approach to the river from the road is very close at many spots and the visitors are not aware about the current of water, leading to fatal mishaps.

The district administration has put up warning boards at various places along the river but it is not possible to maintain vigil in such a large area.

The administration has issued advisories to the hospitality units to apprise their guests about the dangers of the rivers.

Many fatal accidents have happened in the Parbati. There have been eight drowning cases in 2021.

In the past five years, 23 people have died after being washed away in the river.

The SP said more warning boards would be put up.