Body of HPU professor’s son recovered

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 19

With one more body retrieved today, the number of bodies recovered so far from the debris of the Shiv temple at Summer Hill, which had collapsed a few days ago, has gone up to 17.

The search teams today found the body of Ish Sharma, son of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) professor PL Sharma. The bodies of PL Sharma and his wife were recovered a few days ago. “Ish Sharma’s body was found in a nullah, much below the temple site, buried several feet under the rubble,” said Virender Thakur, councillor of the Summer Hill ward.

“Pawan Sharma, his granddaughter and Neeraj Thakur are the three people who are still missing. Hopefully, we will manage to find them as well,” he added. Meanwhile, the Weather Department has forecast an increase in rainfall activity from August 21. More rain could hamper the rescue operation.

