Body of missing Baijnath trekker found after 3 days

Our Correspondent

KULLU, DECember 10

An eight-member search and rescue team of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports under the leadership of instructor Ludar Singh, and a four-member team, led by Company Commander of Home Guards Kamal Bhandari, today recovered the body of Suresh Kumar (34).

He went missing during trekking from the Himri top of Deogarh panchayat of the Lug valley region on December 7.

Kullu Additional District Magistrate and Chief Executive Officer, District Disaster Management Authority, Kullu, Prashant Sirkek said Suresh Kumar (34) and Sunil (25) of Baijnath had gone on a trekking expedition to the Himri top. He said Suresh had fallen down the mountain.

He added, “After three days of search and rescue operation, Suresh Kumar’s body was found late last night near Kalichang.” The teams carried out the operation in this remote area.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg expressed gratitude to the teams. He also appealed to trekkers to be aware of all rules related to trekking. He said trekking should be undertaken through travel agencies registered with the tourism department.

Despite repeated warnings and advisories issued by the district administration, many enthusiasts leave for trekking during inclement weather conditions or without trained guides. Many trekkers have lost their lives.