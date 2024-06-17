Body of Punjab youth retrieved from Beas in Mandi district

Mandi, June 16
The police have fished out the body of a Punjabi youth from the Beas near Panchvaktra temple in Mandi district today. The deceased was identified as Jasdeep Singh, a native of Kharar in Punjab.
In the tragic incident near Bindravani in Mandi district on June 14, Jasdeep slipped into the Beas and lost his life. He was on his way to Manali along with his four friends. They halted for a moment at Bindravani on the Chandigarh-Manali highway. Jasdeep Singh, went towards the Beas. He lost his balance and was washed away in the river.
Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said that body of Jasdeep was fished out from the Beas today. After conducting autopsy, the body will be handed over to the family of deceased for his last rites.
