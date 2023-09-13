Body of woman missing from Una found in Malerkotla

Our Correspondent

Una, September 12

The body of a 21-year-old migrant woman from Bihar, who lived in Amb subdivision here and had been missing for the past 12 days, was found in Malerkotla, Punjab.

Though the body was found by the Punjab Police near “Ganda Nullah” in Malerkotla on September 7, it informed the Una police today after the deceased’s identity was confirmed.

The victim hailed from Darbhanga district in Bihar. She had been living with her husband at Athwa village, near Amb. The family members worked as daily wagers.

The victim reportedly came in contact with Jamshed Ansari (19), alias Sultan Ansari, of Rampur village in Madhopura district of Bihar. Ansari was working with a civil contractor in Amb.

Around 12 days ago, the victim, along with Jamshed Ansari and Muhammad Ali (25), alias Ali Ansari, of Farvisganj in Arariya district of Bihar, went missing from Amb. Her family members lodged a complaint with the Una police. The preliminary investigation by the Punjab Police revealed that the woman was gang-raped before being killed.

A case under Sections 302, 376A, 376D and 341 of the IPC has been registered at the Malerkotla city police station and the accused have been arrested, according to a communiqué by the Una police.

#Bihar #Malerkotla #Punjab Police #Una