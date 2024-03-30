Body of worker buried under avalanche found

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 29

The body of a worker, who was buried under the snow after being hit by an avalanche at Kalu Nala adjacent to Jagatsukh village in Manali subdivision yesterday, was recovered today. The construction of a 5 MW hydroelectric power project is underway in the area and a poclain machine operator, Rajesh Kumar (40) of Morchh village in Kangra district, got buried in a massive avalanche.

According to information, about 35 persons of various rescue teams and locals were engaged in the rescue operation but he could not be traced yesterday. The area hit by the avalanche was not large but the volume and depth of snow was more. The operation had to be halted in the evening after it started snowing in the area. The rescue teams of Manali administration, police and NDRF recovered the body today.

The site is not connected by road and is accessible on foot after a trek of over 2 hours from the nearest motorable road. The mini poclain machine was ferried in parts in an aerial span to the site, which was also buried along with the operator. Manali SDM Raman Sharma said that the police had taken custody of the body. The body would be handed over to the kin of the deaseased after the post-mortem examination.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu #Manali